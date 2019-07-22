Shaquille O’Neal gets rowdy in mosh pit at Tomorrowland music festival

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was recorded dancing in a mosh pit at an electronic dance music festival in Belgium over the weekend.

The 47-year-old was seen bouncing his head to the music in the front row at Tomorrowland before festival-goers captured video of the 7-foot, 300-pound NBA Hall of Famer taking over the mosh pit, bumping and slamming into fellow dancers as they jammed to the music.

But Shaq wasn’t just attending the festival as a music fan, he had earlier played a set under his alias DJ Diesel.

“I just rocked @tomorrowland,” the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Shaq has been spinning turntables since he was a kid, playing gigs in high school and college, before focusing on his rap career in the 1990s, according to Forbes.

His music career landed him featured spots on Michael Jackson’s 1995 song “2 Bad” and Aaron Carter’s 2001 single “That’s How I Beat Shaq."