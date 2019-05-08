Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA
Published

Shaquille O'Neal joins nightclub dancefloor in Florida

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Shaquille O’Neal joined fellow nightclub-goers on the dance floor Saturday night in Florida.

O’Neal, who unleashed some of his own beats at Celine in Orlando, joined the revelers on the floor, according to TMZ Sports. Somehow, the seven-footer and the crowd were uninjured.

The crowd around the Basketball Hall of Famer all had their phones out to record the moment.

O’Neal is mostly known for his dominance on the basketball court, but the former Los Angeles Lakers great has been known to perform at clubs and even earned praise from music producer Diplo.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.