Shaquille O'Neal blasts Nets for 2002 NBA Finals performance against him: 'It was boring'

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is regarded as one of the greatest centers in league history — and it showed during the 2002 NBA Finals against the then-New Jersey Nets.

During an appearance on " Scoop B Radio " podcast with Brandon Robinson, O’Neal talked about the Nets and how they put up minimal effort against him.

O’Neal, who was recognized as NBA Finals MVP, averaged 36.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, and he and led the Los Angeles Lakers to a four-game sweep of the Nets.

"It was boring," O’Neal said of squaring off against the Nets that year. "I actually got mad when we were playing in Jersey. You think [then-Nets center] Todd MacCulloch is going to stop me at the crib in Jersey in front of my grandma and grandpa? S---! No. Stop it."

Born in Newark, New Jersey, O’Neal dominated for the Lakers during that series. MacCulloch, Jason Collins and Aaron Williams were the rotation for the Nets at center. Williams most notably fouled out for the Nets in Game 3 after playing just seven minutes of the game.