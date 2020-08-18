Shannon Sharpe’s ominous Joe Judge warning: ‘This isn’t going to end well’

The Joe Judge Era is just beginning, but one Hall of Famer is predicting an ugly ending.

Judge’s first Giants padded practice included players and assistant coaches running laps as punishment for miscues that would lead to penalties in games. It’s a rare sight in the NFL, and Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think paid professionals are going to accept that kind of ego check for long.

“This isn’t going to end well,” Sharpe, the co-host of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” on FS1, wrote on Twitter.

To Sharpe’s point, there are plenty of examples of NFL locker rooms revolting against authoritarian coaches in the past. But those tend to be teams with established veteran stars who have tasted winning.

By contrast, the Giants are 12-36 over the past three seasons and their roster includes only two players with a Pro Bowl appearance (Saquon Barkley and Leonard Williams) and none who have won a playoff game for the proud franchise. The Giants only have one of their seven co-captains returning (Barkley) from last season.

“If that’s what he has in store for us, running laps for mistakes, just don’t make mistakes,” said wide receiver Sterling Shepard, the longest-tenured Giant. “That’s a simple way to get out of doing that. Yeah, the last time I did it was probably middle school. But I’m embracing the change and I’m all for it.”

Judge is borrowing pages from mentor Bill Belichick’s playbook – including no names on the backs of jerseys. He referenced how the New England Patriots used to take numbers off of practice jerseys, too, until the NFL ordered Belichick to stop.

“There are consequences on the field for making mistakes,” Judge said. “In a game, it’ll cost you five, 10, or 15 yards. In practice, there needs to be consequences so we learn how to deal with our mistakes.”