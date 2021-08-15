Sha'Carri Richardson to face Olympic-sweeping Jamaican medalist in next race

Sha'Carri Richardson will get a chance to test her skills against the world's best. After being banned from the 2021 Tokyo Olympic games after testing positive for cannabis, the star sprinter is set to represent the United States against Jamaica's elite trio.

Fresh from their clean sweep in Tokyo's 100-meter dash, Richardson, 21, will line up against Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, Aug. 22. The race will take place at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.

Thompson-Herah recently broke Florence "Flo-Jo" Joyner's 33 year-old Olympic record in Tokyo.

SHA'CARRI RICHARDSON APPEARS IN BEATS BY DRE AD AFTER MISSING OUT ON OLYMPICS

Richardson became a viral sensation after being crowned "the Fastest Woman in America." She qualified for the Summer Games after dominating the 100-meter dash with a 10.86 in the Olympic Trials, just days after the passing of her biological mother. She admitted to using cannabis as a grieving mechanism.

Her cannabis use invalidated her victory and she was banned for one month on June 28. Following the ban, Richardson received public support from a slew of entertainers and athletes including Drake, Patrick Mahomes and Lamelo Ball. Ball, the NBA's 2021 Rookie of the Year, had one of the more memorable reactions to Richardson's ban: "if it ain't crack let her run track."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Richardson facing off against some of the athletes who competed in Tokyo will give fans a look at what might have been.

According to her agent, Renaldo Nehemiah, the 21-year-old is ready to get back on the track.

"Sha'Carri will be focused on executing her race to the best of her ability regardless of who is in the race," he told the Wall Street Journal.