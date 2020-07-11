SF Giants' Buster Posey receives support from manager Gabe Kapler after opting out of 2020 season

San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey received criticism from some fans on social media about his decision to opt out of the 2020 season but manager Gabe Kapler came to his defense.

Posey announced Friday that he was going to forgo the coronavirus-pandemic shortened season because he and his wife had just adopted two twin newborns who were still in the NICU.

“These babies, being as fragile as they are for the next four months minimum, this wasn’t ultimately that difficult a decision for me,” Posey said. “From a baseball standpoint, it was a tough decision. From a family standpoint and feeling like I’m making a decision to protect our children, I think it was relatively easy.”

While sour social media users didn’t agree with Posey’s decision, Kapler stepped in and shot the naysayers down.

“Talent in isolation doesn’t make a leader. Buster speaks thoughtfully, backs up his words with his actions and does so while maintaining his convictions and integrity all while putting people at ease. Our entire camp is thrilled for Buster and his family,” Kapler tweeted.

Posey is one of the most prominent players to decide not to play. He said he and his wife had tried adopting children for years without success. He said they even had a baby for a few days only to have the birth parents change their mind at the last minute.

“If these babies hadn’t been born right now and weren’t premature I probably would be playing,” he said. “I do think it’s very much an individual decision because we’re all trying to decipher information that’s changing rapidly.”

Posey played in 114 games last season. He hit .257 with seven home runs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.