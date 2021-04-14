One Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct lawsuit has been dismissed, lawyer says

One lawsuit against Deshaun Watson was dismissed, the Houston Texans quarterback’s lawyer said Tuesday.

Watson was facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct over the course of more than a year, but Rusty Hardin told the NFL Network that one of the suits was dropped.

"We believe we have names for 20 of the 22 lawsuits. We’ve got one dismissed and we’re looking for one (name)," Hardin said.

Texas judges ruled last week that the women accusing Watson of sexual misconduct in the lawsuits must refile their complaints with their names attached. Two women came out publicly last week as well and the ruling came down later in the week.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the accusers, said at the time all 22 women planned to release their names.

Watson has not been charged with a crime. The Houston Police Department is investigating at least one complaint against him. The NFL is looking into the allegations as well.

Hardin Friday again denied all the allegations leveled against Watson, and he revealed it will come out that the 25-year-old athlete did engage in "consensual encounters" with some.

Buzbee denied that notion in an Instagram post, saying, "I can tell you from my clients’ perspectives THESE INTERACTIONS WERE NOT CONSENSUAL. ‘No’ means no. That’s all."