©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published

Serie A president Dal Pino positive for COVID-19

The president is symptomatic and in isolation at his home

Associated Press
Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league says the test on Dal Pino was taken Monday. It adds that the president is symptomatic and in isolation at his home.

Serie A’s handling of the virus has been under the spotlight after Napoli refused to travel to a game at Juventus on Sunday following positive tests for two of its players. The league judge could inflict Napoli with a 3-0 loss.

