Serena Williams pulls out of US Open over devastating injury

Serena Williams pulled out of the U.S. Open on Wednesday to recover from a torn hamstring.

Williams has been in pursuit of the most Grand Slam titles in tennis but has not won a major event since the 2017 Australian Open. She made the semifinals in the 2021 Australian Open but was forced to pull out of Wimbledon with an injury and lost in the French Open in the fourth round.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," she wrote in an Instagram post. "New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar.

"Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon."

Since she started to appear in major events in 1998, Williams has only missed the U.S. Open three times. She’s won the event six times, including three consecutive championships between 2012 and 2014.

She lost in the semifinals to Naomi Osaka in 2020 and in the final in 2018. She also lost in the final to Bianca Andreescu in a huge upset in 2019.

Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles in her career. She is one away from tying Margaret Court for the record.