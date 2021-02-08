Expand / Collapse search
Serena Williams has one-word reaction to Tom Brady's 7th Super Bowl victory

Williams is looking for her first Australian Open victory since 2017

By Ryan Gaydos
Serena Williams on Monday offered her take on Tom Brady winning his seventh Super Bowl ring and fully cementing his championship legacy in the NFL.

Williams, who has 23 Grand Slam titles and is still hoping to pass Steffi Graf for the most in women’s tennis history, told reporters at the Australian Open she only had one word to describe it.

"It's unbelievable," she said of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win, via Insider. "I just was watching [the Super Bowl] as much as I could to see. My only word is it's unbelievable. I kept saying this is unbelievable. This is unreal."

Williams added that Brady’s win definitely proved something.

"You can't say it was the system he was at formerly," she said. "It's definitely Tom Brady. He's Tom Brady. He's amazing."

Williams, who defeated Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1, in her first match at the Australian Open, gushed about Brady last week and how he could compete at a high level at 43 years old.

"I look at Tom Brady, it’s so inspiring," Williams, who is only 39, said Friday. "I think with all the new things, and all the new technology, all the new physical treatments, and rehab, things that you can do ... I don’t know what that age means anymore."

She is looking for her first Australian Open tournament win since 2017.

