Serena Williams fined $10,000 for reportedly damaging court ahead of Wimbledon

Serena Williams was fined $10,000 on Monday after reportedly damaging a court before the start of the Wimbledon tournament.

The All England Club fined the American Tennis Pro for damaging a court during practice before the start of the Grand Slam tournament, although further details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

According to DailyMail reporter Mike Dickson, the fine came after Williams reportedly threw her racket, causing some sort of damage to the famous English grass courts.

Williams has faced the largest fine of the tournament this year by far.

Italian Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000 during his third-round loss after saying he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for $3,000 from the first round and another for $5,000 from the second round — both for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Williams eased into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 14th time Monday by beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2. She is looking for her eighth Wimbledon title after losing last year's final to Angelique Kerber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.