Serena Williams celebrates with sister Venus despite loss at French Open

By Page Six Team | New York Post
Serena Williams seemed to take her upset loss at the French Open in stride, spies said, after she was defeated by 20-year-old Sofia Kenin.

After the defeat, “Serena and Venus [Williams] were at the Peninsula Paris with a big group of friends,” a source said.

At the hotel’s Le Rooftop, “they looked like they were having fun . . . Serena was getting a lot of support. People were coming up saying, ‘I love you!’ ”

It was Williams’ earliest ouster from a major tournament in five years.

