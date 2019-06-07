Serena Williams celebrates with sister Venus despite loss at French Open

Serena Williams seemed to take her upset loss at the French Open in stride, spies said, after she was defeated by 20-year-old Sofia Kenin.

After the defeat, “Serena and Venus [Williams] were at the Peninsula Paris with a big group of friends,” a source said.

At the hotel’s Le Rooftop, “they looked like they were having fun . . . Serena was getting a lot of support. People were coming up saying, ‘I love you!’ ”

It was Williams’ earliest ouster from a major tournament in five years.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.