Serena will be year-end No. 1 for a third time

Serena Williams has clinched the year- end No. 1 ranking for the third time in her brilliant career, according to the WTA Tour.

Williams, who turned 32 on Thursday, is a sizzling 67-4 this year with a career-high nine titles and record $9.1 million in prize money. She captured her first French Open title in 11 years and successfully defended her crown at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

The formidable Williams built a 34-match winning streak before losing to German Sabine Lisicki in the fourth round of Wimbledon in July.

In February, Williams recaptured the No. 1 ranking for the first time since 2009 and became the oldest woman to hold that spot since the computer rankings began in 1975.

Williams will be receive the year-end No. 1 trophy during the season-ending WTA Championships in Istanbul next month. She also finished the year at No. 1 in 2002 and 2009. The 17-time Grand Slam champ is the seventh player to claim the honor at least three times, joining Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Lindsay Davenport, Justine Henin and Martina Hingis.