Serena rolls past Jankovic for China Open title

Beijing, China (SportsNetwork.com) - Serena Williams continued her amazing 2013 campaign with a straight-set win over Jelena Jankovic in the final of the China Open.

The top-seeded Williams won the first three games and the last five to post a 6-2, 6-2 rout of Jankovic for her 10th title of the year and the 56th of her brilliant career. She moved into sole possession of seventh place on the career titles list, breaking a tie with Virginia Wade and Lindsay Davenport. Billie Jean King is next with 67.

Williams was playing for the first time since capturing her 17th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open and didn't lose a set in her six matches this week. She won the Beijing crown for the second time, also prevailing back in 2004, and improved to an astounding 73-4 for the year.

Jankovic, seeded eighth this week, was the 2008 Beijing winner and fell to 1-2 in finals this year. She lost to Williams in Charleston back in April after winning the Bogota crown in February.

Williams cruised through the first set Sunday, but had a slight hiccup early in the second when Jankovic broke for a 2-1 lead. Williams, who appeared to be in some pain because of a sore back, quickly regrouped and didn't drop another game.

"Serena was just too good today, and big congratulations to her," said Jankovic during the trophy ceremony.

Williams improved to 7-4 lifetime against Jankovic.