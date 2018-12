Fifth seed Andreas Seppi came up a first- round loser Monday at the $530,000 Nice Open, a final clay-court French Open tune-up.

Taiwan's Yen-Hsun Lu upended the veteran Italian 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 at the Nice Lawn Tennis Club.

Additional first-round wins came for Argentine Carlos Berlocq and Dutchman Robin Haase.

This week's top seed, Czech Tomas Berdych, pulled out of the tournament, citing fatigue.