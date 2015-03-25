Senators sign MacArthur

The Ottawa Senators added offensive depth on Friday, signing unrestricted free-agent forward Clarke MacArthur to a two-year deal.

The contract will carry an annual cap hit of $3.25 million.

Ottawa, which saw longtime captain and franchise icon Daniel Alfredsson leave Canada to sign with Detroit earlier on Friday, adds a two-time 20-goal scorer in MacArthur.

The 28-year-old Alberta notched a career-best 21 goals with Toronto in 2010-11 and added 20 markers in the following season. He had just eight goals and 20 points in 40 games for the Maple Leafs during the lockout-shortened campaign.

Overall, MacArthur, a third-round pick by Buffalo in 2003, has registered 93 goals and 120 assists over 403 NHL games.