Ottawa Senators' Scott Sabourin hospitalized following brutal collision against Boston Bruins

Ottawa Senators forward Scott Sabourin suffered a scary injury and had to be stretchered off the ice Saturday night against the Boston Bruins.

Sabourin appeared to be knocked unconscious in the first period after a helmet-to-helmet collision with Bruins center David Backes. The two collided at nearly full speed. Trainers called for assistance almost as soon as they got onto the ice to check on Sabourin.

He was immobilized as he was taken away and gave the crowd a thumbs-up before leaving the arena. He was then taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Backes left the game as well.

The Senators later said on Twitter that Sabourin was conscious and speaking with doctors while leaving the arena.

“You don't want to see anyone, anyone on either team lying motionless like that on the ice,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “Our players were emotional and so were their guys.”

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Sunday that Sabourin suffered a fractured nose, according to the Ottawa Citizen.

Sabourin also shared a photo on Instagram from a hospital bed.

Ottawa lost the game 5-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.