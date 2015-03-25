Senators fall behind early, but roll over Panthers

Sunrise, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - Colin Greening picked up the lead goal late in the second period, as Ottawa scored four straight times en route to a 4-2 decision over Florida on Tuesday.

Joe Corvo, Erik Condra and Bobby Ryan also scored for the Senators, who ended a two-game losing streak and won for the fourth time in their last 10.

Craig Anderson stopped 30 pucks for Ottawa, which has won 13 of the last 15 matchups against their new Atlantic Division rivals.

"We're showing signs of being consistent," Sens head coach Paul MacLean said.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Brian Campbell lit the lamp for the Panthers, losers in five of their last six despite a two-goal, first-period lead.

Tim Thomas played well in defeat, making 41 saves.

The Sens took a 3-2 edge to the second intermission, after a Corvo point shot redirected off Greening's body and past Thomas as 43 seconds showed on the clock.

Ryan was left alone on the right side to give the Senators a 4-2 edge with 8:08 left in regulation, shoveling home a cross-ice pass from Jared Cowen which managed to elude three Florida sticks.

Thomas was on the bench for an extra attacker inside of two minutes remaining, but the Panthers couldn't generate more offense.

Huberdeau's 5-on-3 power-play strike at 6:44 of the first period gave the hosts the lead, and Campbell's wrister from the left circle at the tail end of the 5-on-4 edge made it 2-0 for Florida.

Corvo's strike from the right point at 10:58 halved Ottawa's deficit, and Condra evened the score with 75 seconds left in the first.

Game Notes

Clarke MacArthur assisted on two Senators goals ... Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov was a healthy scratch, and the club is reportedly intensifying efforts to deal him ... Florida forward Scottie Upshall took three of his club's eight minor penalties ... The Panthers, who fell to 1-3-0 on their current five-game homestand, complete the residency on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets.