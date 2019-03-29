SEE IT: Wild photo of Yankees slugger Luke Voit getting plunked by pitch stuns Internet

New York Yankees designated hitter Luke Voit got off to an explosive start on Opening Day in the Bronx on Thursday, blasting a three-run homer his first at-bat. But it was how his elbow connected with a ball during a later plate appearance that stunned social media.

Voit was plunked in the bottom of the fifth inning by right-hander Mike Wright of the Baltimore Orioles. MLB Cut 4 tweeted out some close-up photos of the hit-by-pitch in which the slugger’s left elbow appeared to have a deep indentation from the ball.

BRYCE HARPER VOTED MLB'S 'MOST OVERRATED PLAYER,' SAYS IT MAY MEAN ANOTHER MVP TITLE IN HIS FUTURE

But social media wasn’t too concerned about the second-year Bronx Bomber, who remained in the game, and instead commented on the condition of the ball.

One Twitter user wrote that the “ball was transferred to the disabled list,” and included an ambulance emoji.

"I heard the baseball didn't make it. Died on the way to the hospital. Sad stuff," another wrote.

Some even asked to see "the dent in the ball from bouncing off a man made of steel."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Voit has become a fast-rising fan favorite in New York after the 27-year-old was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals last July. He hit 14 homers in 39 games down the stretch and charmed fans with his big biceps and boisterous home-run trots.

"It's crazy how they took me in," Voit said. "I hope they don't boo me away too quick. I know it's New York, but I bring the energy, have fun with the guys, and I think the fans feed off of it."

Just like in the second half of last season, Voit was the life of the party. He added a fourth RBI in the fifth when he was plunked with the bases loaded and also walked twice in the Yankees' 7-2 win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.