SEE IT: Baseball fan catches home run ball – while holding a baby

Baseball legend Willie Mays was known for some great catches. On Friday night a fan wearing a Willie Mays jersey made a pretty remarkable catch too – while holding a baby.

It happened in San Diego during an MLB game between the hometown Padres and the visiting San Francisco Giants.

Giants batter Pablo Sandoval hit a long fly ball to left field. San Diego outfielder Wil Myers leaped but was unable to reach the ball as it cleared the fence for a home run.

A closer look shows that a fan wearing a Giants jersey with No. 24 (Mays’ old number) made a one-handed, bare-handed grab with his right hand.

As other fans clear away, it’s revealed that the fan who made the catch was holding a baby with his left arm at the time. (It wasn’t clear whether the baby’s mother was as happy about the catch as her father was.)

The San Francisco Chronicle later identified the fan as Chris Rice and the baby as his 5-month-old daughter Roya.

On Saturday, the dad and daughter got a chance to meet Sandoval in the Giants’ dugout before the game.

At one point Sandoval got a chance to hold Roya – using both arms.

The Giants won 2-1 on Friday night and the Padres won 5-1 on Saturday.

San Francisco is in third place in the National League West, 15.5 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres are in fourth place, 19 games back.