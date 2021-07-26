Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Second judoka drops out of Tokyo Olympics before facing Israeli

Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool didn’t show up to face Israel’s Tohar Butbul in their round of 32 bout Monday

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A second judo athlete has dropped out of the Olympics before facing Israel’s Tohar Butbul in the 73-kilogram division.

Olympic officials say Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool didn’t show up to face Butbul in their round of 32 bout Monday despite weighing in for the bout earlier.

The International Judo Foundation didn’t immediately announce a reason why Abdalrasool didn’t compete, and the governing body didn’t respond to requests for comment. Sudanese Olympic officials also didn’t immediately comment.

US SWIMMERS WIN 8 MEDALS AT TOKYO OLYMPICS, INCLUDING HISTORIC 6 ON SUNDAY

Behruzi Khojazoda of Tajikistan (blue judogi), 24, throws Tohar Butbul of Israel for an ippon during the 2019 Tokyo World Judo Championships at the Nippon Budokan on August 27, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Finch/Getty Images)

Behruzi Khojazoda of Tajikistan (blue judogi), 24, throws Tohar Butbul of Israel for an ippon during the 2019 Tokyo World Judo Championships at the Nippon Budokan on August 27, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Finch/Getty Images)

Algeria’s Fethi Nourine was sent home from the Tokyo Games and suspended by the IJF on Saturday after he withdrew to avoid a potential round of 32 matchup with Butbul. 

Nourine was supposed to face Abdalrasool for the right to meet Butbul.

AUSSIE TERMINATOR TAKES OUT LEDECKY IN 1ST OLYMPICS MATCHUP

Abdalrasool is the world’s 469th-ranked judoka in his weight class, while the accomplished Butbul is seventh.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nourine also quit the World Judo Championships in 2019 right before he was scheduled to face Butbul.