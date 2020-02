SEC women's basketball championship history

The Southeastern Conference, better known as the SEC, holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The SEC features 14 teams, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt.

The conference tournament begins March 4 and runs through March 8.

The SEC women’s tournament began in 1980.

Read below for a list of past tournament champions.

2019: MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State broke through in 2019. They defeated Arkansas, 101-70. Teaira McCowan won the MVP award.

2018: SOUTH CAROLINA

It was fourth straight for South Carolina in 2018. They defeated Mississippi State, 62-51. A'ja Wilson won a second straight MVP award.

2017: SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina won a third straight SEC title in 2017. They defeated Mississippi State, 59-49. A'ja Wilson was named tournament MVP.

2016: SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina repeated in 2016, beating Mississippi State 66-52. Tiffany Mitchell was named MVP.

2015: SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina started its brief run in the SEC beginning in 2015. The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee, 62-46. Aleighsa Welcha was named MVP.

2014: TENNESSEE

Tennessee won the SEC title again in 2014. They defeated Kentucky, 71-70. Isabelle Harrison was named tournament MVP.

2013: TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M won its first SEC title in 2013. They defeated Kentucky, 75-67. Kelsey Bone won the MVP award.

2012: TENNESSEE

In 2012, Tennessee defeated LSU 70-58. Glory Johnson was named MVP.

2011: TENNESSEE

Tennessee won its fourth title in six years with a 2011 win. They defeated Kentucky, 90-65. Shekinna Stricklen was named tournament MVP.

2010: TENNESSEE

Tennessee was back on top of the SEC in 2010 with a 70-62 victory over Kentucky. Alyssia Brewer was named tournament MVP.

2009: VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt took back the SEC title in 2009 with a 61-54 win over Auburn. Christina Wirth won the MVP.

2008: TENNESSEE

Tennessee took care of LSU in 2008, 61-55. Candace Parker won a second MVP award.

2007: VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt defeated LSU, 51-45. Carla Thomas was named MVP.

2006: TENNESSEE

Tennessee repeated as champions in 2006, defeating LSU for the second straight season 63-62. Candace Parker was named tournament MVP.

2005: TENNESSEE

Tennessee defeated LSU, 67-65, in 2005. Shyra Ely was named tournament MVP.

2004: VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt won a second title in three years. They defeated Georgia, 62-56, in 2004. Carla Thomas was named tournament MVP.

2003: LSU

LSU won the SEC title in 2003. They defeated Tennessee, 78-62. Tameka Johnson was named tournament MVP.

2002: VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt reclaimed SEC glory in 2002. The Commodores defeated LSU, 63-48. Zuzana Klimesova was named tournament MVP.

2001: GEORGIA

Georgia won the SEC title in 2001. The Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt, 62-60. Chantelle Anderson, of Vanderbilt, was named tournament MVP.

2000: TENNESSEE

Tennessee won a third straight SEC championship in 2000. They defeated Mississippi State, 70-67. LaToya Thomas, of Mississippi State, was named MVP.

1999: TENNESSEE

Tennessee defeated Georgia, 85-69, in 1999. Chamique Holdsclaw won a second MVP award.

1998: TENNESSEE

Tennessee bounced back and won the SEC in 1998. The Lady Vols defeated Alabama, 67-63. Chamique Holdsclaw was named MVP.

1997: AUBURN

Auburn knocked off Florida, 52-47, in 1997. Laticia Morris won the MVP award.

1996: TENNESSEE

Tennessee won its third title in five years. They defeated Alabama, 64-60. Dominque Canty, of Alabama, was named MVP.

1995: VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt bounced back and beat Tennessee in 1995, 67-61. Sherri Sam was named tournament MVP.

1994: TENNESSEE

Tennessee won the SEC in 1994. They defeated Vanderbilt, 82-57. Tiffany Woosley was named tournament MVP.

1993: VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt won its first SEC title in 1993. They defeated Georgia, 78-64. Maura Cunningham was named tournament MVP.

1992: TENNESSEE

Tennessee won the SEC title in 1992. The Lady Vols defeated Georgia, 73-66. Dena Head was named MVP.

1991: LSU

LSU won its first SEC title in 1991. They defeated Tennessee, 80-75. Pokey Chatman was named MVP.

1990: AUBURN

Auburn reclaimed the SEC in 1990. They defeated Tennessee, 78-77. Carolyn Jones was named MVP.

1989: TENNESSEE

Tennessee repeated as champions in 1989. They defeated Auburn, 66-51. Bridgette Gordon was named MVP for a second straight season.

1988: TENNESSEE

Tennessee defeated Auburn, 73-70, in 1988. Bridgette Gordon was named tournament MVP.

1987: AUBURN

Auburn won its second SEC title in 1987. The Tigers defeated Georgia, 83-57. Vickie Orr was named MVP.

1986: GEORGIA

Georgia won its third title in four years in 1986. The Bulldogs defeated LSU, 94-72. Katrina McClain was named tournament MVP.

1985: TENNESSEE

Tennessee won its second title in 1985, beating Auburn 63-60. Sheila Collins was named tournament MVP.

1984: GEORGIA

Georgia became the first repeat champion in 1984, beating Alabama 74-65. Cassandra Crumpton, of Alabama, was named tournament MVP.

1983: GEORGIA

Georgia defeated Ole Miss, 72-69, in 1983. Teresa Edwards was named tournament MVP.

1982: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Tennessee, 80-74, in 1982. Valerie Still was named tournament MVP.

1981: AUBURN

Auburn defeated Alabama, 61-50, in 1981. Becky Jackson won tournament MVP.

1980: TENNESSEE

In 1980, Tennessee defeated Ole Miss in the first SEC title game, 85-71. Jill Rankin was named MVP.