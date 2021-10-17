SEC condemns 'unacceptable' fan behavior at Tennessee-Ole Miss game

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey slammed fan behavior at the Tennessee-Ole Miss game on Saturday night after the field was littered with trash as some were upset with a call from the officials.

Sankey released a statement condemning the abhorrent behavior.

"The Conference has established expectations for behavior and sportsmanship, and the actions of fans at Saturday night’s game were unacceptable under any circumstances. We are accustomed to intense competition every week, but under no circumstances is it acceptable to endanger the contest participants and disrupt a game," Sankey said.

"We will review existing Conference policies and the Commissioner’s authority to impose penalties and communicate with the leadership at the University of Tennessee – and all of the SEC’s member universities – to make certain this situation is not repeated."

The crowd at Neyland Stadium was raucous as soon as Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin stepped onto the field. The former Vols coach was greeted with a chorus of boos, but things got more intense as the game continued.

With 54 seconds left, Tennessee fans reacted to a bad spot of the football by throwing trash onto the field. Kiffin was pelted with a golf ball while water bottles and even mustard littered the sidelines.

Ole Miss players were forced to step onto the field as the game was delayed while officials tried to regain control of the crowd. The Tennessee band and cheerleaders were also forced to leave as the debris rained down.

Kiffin kept the golf ball and showed it off as play started to get back underway.

Ole Miss was able to stop the Tennessee drive in the closing seconds.

As Kiffin was leaving the field with a police escort, fans were waiting for him as he walked into the tunnel. A video showed one Volunteers fan screaming, "F--- you, Lane Kiffin, f--- you!"

He waved to the crowd and impressively caught a water bottle that was thrown from the stands – a poor play from whoever threw the trash with a handful of officers standing right there. He then took off his Ole Miss visor and threw it into the crowd and walked away.

Ole Miss won the game 31-26.