SEC men's basketball championship history

The Southeastern Conference holds an annual men’s basketball competition in which the championship winner gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament beginning on March 17.

The SEC features 14 teams, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt.

The tournament will begin on March 11 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: AUBURN

Auburn defeated Tennessee, 84-64, to win the championship game and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament where they advanced to the national semifinal before losing by one point to Virginia. Bryce Brown was named MVP.

2018: KENTUCKY

Kentucky won its fourth consecutive title after defeated Tennessee, 77-72. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named tournament MVP.

2017: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Arkansas, 82-65, to win the championship title. De’Aaron Fox was named tournament MVP.

2016: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Texas A&M, 82-77, in overtime to win the championship game. Tyler Ulis was named tournament MVP.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2015: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Arkansas, 78-63, to win the championship game. Willie Cauley-Stein was named tournament MVP.

2014: FLORIDA

The Florida Gators beat the Kentucky Wildcats by just one point, 61-60, to earn their fourth SEC championship title. Scottie Wilbekin was named tournament MVP.

2013: MISSISSIPPI

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated Florida, 66-63, to earn their second championship title. Marshall Henderson was named tournament MVP.

2012: VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt beat Kentucky, 71-64, to win its second championship title. John Jenkins was named tournament MVP.

2011: KENTUCKY

Kentucky easily won back-to-back championship games after defeating Florida, 70-54. Darius Miller was named tournament MVP.

2010: KENTUCKY

The Wildcats beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs by just one point in overtime, 75-74. John Wall was named tournament MVP.

2009: MISSISSIPPI

Mississippi State won its third title after beating Tennessee, 64-61, in the championship game. Jarvis Varnado was named tournament MVP.

2008: GEORGIA

Georgia won its second championship title after defeating Arkansas, 66-57. Sundiata Gaines was named tournament MVP.

2007: FLORIDA

Florida won three back-to-back titles after defeating Arkansas, 77-56. The Gators went on to also win back-to-back national champion title’s that year. Al Horford was named tournament MVP.

2006: FLORIDA

Florida defeated South Carolina, 49-47, to win an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament where they went on to win the national championship. Taurean Green was named tournament MVP.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2005: FLORIDA

Florida defeated Kentucky, 70-53, to win the championship title. Matt Walsh was named tournament MVP.

2004: KENTUCKY

Kentucky won back-to-back titles after defeating Florida, 89-73. Gerald Fitch was named tournament MVP.

2003: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Mississippi State, 64-57, to win the championship game. Keith Bogans was named tournament MVP.

2002: MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State defeated Alabama, 61-58, to win the championship game. Mario Austin was named tournament MVP.

2001: KENTUCKY

Kentucky beat Mississippi, 77-55, to win the championship game. Tayshaun Prince was named tournament MVP.

2000: ARKANSAS

Arkansas won its only championship title after defeating Auburn, 75-67. Brandon Dean was named tournament MVP.

1999: KENTUCKY

Kentucky won three consecutive championship titles after defeating Arkansas, 76-63. Scott Padgett was named tournament MVP.

1998: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated South Caroline by 30 points to win the 1998 championship title. Wayne Turner was named tournament MVP.

1997: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Georgia, 95-68, to win the championship game. Ron Mercer was named tournament MVP.

1996: MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State defeated Kentucky, 84-73, to win the championship game. Dontae’ Jones was named tournament MVP.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1995: KENTUCKY

Kentucky won four consecutive titles after beating Arkansas, 95-93, in overtime. Antoine Walker was named tournament MVP.

1994: KENTUCKY

Kentucky beat Florida, 73-60, to win the championship game. Travis Ford was named tournament MVP for the second year in a row.

1993: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated LSU, 82-65, to win the championship game. Travis Ford was named tournament MVP.

1992: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Alabama, 80-54, to win the championship game. Jamal Mashburn was named tournament MVP.

1991: ALABAMA

Alabama won three consecutive titles after defeating Tennessee, 88-69, to win the championship game. Allan Houston was named tournament MVP.

1990: ALABAMA

Alabama beat Mississippi, 70-51, to win the championship game. Melvin Cheatum was named tournament MVP.

1989: ALABAMA

Alabama defeated Florida, 72-60, to win the championship game. Livingston Chatman was named tournament MVP despite losing the title.

1988: KENTUCKY

Kentucky beat Georgia, 62-57, to win the championship game. Rex Chapman was named tournament MVP.

1987: ALABAMA

Alabama beat LSU, 69-62, to win the championship game. Derrick McKey was named tournament MVP.

1986: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Alabama, 83-72, to win the championship game. LSU’s John Williams was named tournament MVP.

1985: AUBURN

Auburn beat Alabama, 53-49, in overtime to win the championship game. Chuck Person was named tournament MVP.

1984: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Auburn, 51-49, to win the championship game. Charles Barkley, retired NBA player, was named MVP despite not winning the title that year.

1983: GEORGIA

Georgia beat Alabama, 86-71, to win the championship game. Vern Fleming was named tournament MVP.

1982: ALABAMA

Alabama defeated Kentucky, 48-46, to win the championship game. Dirk Minniefield was named tournament MVP despite not winning the title that year.

1981: MISSISSIPPI

Mississippi defeated Georgia, 66-62, to win the championship game. Dominique Wilkins was named tournament MVP despite not winning the title that year.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1980: LSU

LSU won its only championship title after defeating Kentucky, 80-78. DeWayne Scales was named tournament MVP.

1979: TENNESSEE

Tennessee defeated Kentucky, 75-69, in overtime to win the championship game. Kyle Macy was named tournament MVP despite not winning the title that year. He was also the first MVP ever-named in the conference tournament.

1953-1978: NO TOURNAMENT WAS HELD

1952: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated LSU by just one point to win the championship title in a, 44-43, game.

1951: VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt defeated Kentucky, 61-57, to win the championship game.

1950: KENTUCKY

Kentucky won its seventh consecutive title after defeating Tennessee, 95-58, in the championship game.

1949: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Tulane, 55-38, to win the championship game.

1948: KENTUCKY

Kentucky beat Georgia Tech, 54-43, to win the championship game.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1947: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Tulane, 55-38, to win the championship game.

1946: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated LSU, 59-36, to win the championship game.

1945: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Tennessee, 39-35, to win the championship game.

1944: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Tulane, 62-46, to win the championship game.

1943: TENNESSEE

Tennessee defeated Kentucky, 33-30, to win the championship game.

1942: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Alabama, 36-34, to win the championship game.

1941:TENNESSEE

Tennessee defeated Kentucky, 36-33, to win the championship game.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1940: KENTUCKY

Kentucky won back-to-back championships after defeating Georgia, 51-43.

1939: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Tennessee, 46-38, to win the championship game.

1938: GEORGIA TECH

Georgia Tech won its only title after defeating Mississippi, 58-47.

1937: KENTUCKY

Kentucky defeated Tennessee, 39-25, to win the championship game.

1936: TENNESSEE

Tennessee defeated Alabama, 41-25, to win the championship game.

1935: NO TOURNAMENT WAS HELD

1934: ALABAMA

Alabama defeated Florida, 41-25, to win the championship game.

1933: KENTUCKY

Kentucky won the first-ever Southeastern Conference men’s basketball championship title after defeating Mississippi, 46-27.