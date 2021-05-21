Golfer Sebastian Munoz's shot finds its way into trash bag at PGA Championship

Golfer Sebastian Munoz will have to work hard in the second round to make the cut to keep playing at the PGA Championship this weekend, but at least he’ll remember an improbable shot in the first round.

The 28-year-old Colombian pro hit his tee shot into a trash bag on the par-4 18th hole at Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, S.C. Fans cheered when they saw the ball land.

When he went over to claim the ball, he picked it up out of the bag and gave it to a fan. He would take a free drop and managed to save par on the hole.

Munoz finished the first round tied for 94th at the PGA Championship, scoring a 77. The projected cut is set for 2-over par and he finished 4-over par. Munoz missed the cut in his first PGA Championship appearance last year.

He finished tied for 40th at the 2021 Masters and tied for 19th at the 2020 Masters. At the 2020 U.S. Open, he was able to finish tied for 59th.

Munoz has four professional wins in his career with at least one coming on the PGA Tour. He won the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship in a playoff against Im Sung-jae.

He won a Web.com Tour event in 2016 by one stroke and won twice on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica Developmental Series.