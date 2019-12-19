Seattle Seahawks veterans force rookies to pick up $17G dinner tab

Professional athletes who have been in their respective sports for several years usually take it upon themselves to "welcome" the rookies by making them pay for an expensive dinner - and the Seattle Seahawks are no different.

Defensive backs Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair were no exceptions to the hazing as they were forced to pick up an expensive tab at Daniels’ Broiler in Bellevue, Wash, on Tuesday.

EX-NFL STAR DELTHA O'NEAL CHARGED WITH FELONY DUI OVER SCARY AUGUST CRASH

Amadi and Shaquill Griffin posted the bill on their Instagram pages, according to TMZ Sports. Some of the items included Louis XIII Cognac, Wagyu steak and lobster.

The total came out to $17,579.10.

“I been waiting on this day for a year lol,” second-year cornerback Tre Flowers said, according to TMZ Sports.

BANGED-UP TOM BRADY LIMITED IN PRACTICE, PATRIOTS BACKUPS GET MORE REPS, BILL BELICHICK ADMITS

Amadi and Blair could probably afford it. Amadi signed a four-year, $3.1 million contract with the Seahawks after he was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He is earning $495,000 this season and received a $161,299 signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

Blair signed a four-year, $6.2 million contract with the Seahawks after he was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft. He is earning $495,000 this season and earned a $638,936 signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Amadi has played in 14 games this season and recorded five total tackles and one fumble recovery. Blair has played in 12 games and recorded 24 total tackles, one pass defense and one forced fumble.