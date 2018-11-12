Seahawks blasted after Twitter photo shows Tyler Lockett giving ball to Floyd Mayweather

The Seattle Seahawks came under fire on social media Sunday during their loss to the Los Angeles Rams over a picture showing wide receiver Tyler Lockett giving a football to Floyd Mayweather.

Lockett scored in the third quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson. As part of his celebration, the receiver gave the ball to Mayweather who was sitting in the back of the end zone. Seattle’s Twitter account posted a photo of Lockett and the smiling boxer and captioned it “Money.”

The picture didn’t sit well with Seahawks fans on social media. Many pointed out that the tweet was distasteful being that Mayweather had faced multiple battery charges against women.

“Real poor taste, Seahawks,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Why would you promote this after how he’s openly treated women?” another wrote. “Not impressed.”

Others users called for the Seahawks to delete the tweet.

Mayweather also received a game ball from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks after he scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Rams’ Twitter account didn’t promote Cooks handing the ball to Mayweather.

Los Angeles moved to 9-1 with the win and Seattle fell to 4-5.