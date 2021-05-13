Seattle Seahawks 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Seattle Seahawks started the new league year with the possibility Russell Wilson was going to be the next star quarterback traded. That didn’t end up happening.

Wilson appears to be sticking with Seattle. The team added Gabe Jackson in the offseason to help bolster the offensive line and re-signed Ethan Pocic. Wilson was sacked 47 times in 2020 and led the NFL with 48 sacks in 2019.

The Seahawks still managed to win the NFC West last season even as the team suffered some strange losses down the stretch.

Seattle was bounced from the playoffs. Seattle will still have a solid roster with stars, including D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Bobby Wagner. Seattle is poised to have another good season but it could be Super Bowl or bust time for the Seahawks.

Seattle will start the season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The team will end the season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s who the Seahawks are matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Bears, Lions, Saints, Jaguars, Titans

Away Opponents: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Packers, Vikings, Washington, Texans, Colts, Steelers

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 139-133

Here’s the Seahawks’ 2021 regular-season schedule: