Seattle Seahawks 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Seattle Seahawks are among the best teams in the NFL although year-after-year they seem like the forgotten bunch.

Seattle came close to getting to the NFC Championship game but there were just too many injuries for them to get past. Looking ahead, a healthy Seahawks team led by Russell Wilson should have a solid year.

Their schedule isn’t exactly the toughest in the league, but they still have some tough opponents to face. The team is also bringing back second-year rookie D.K. Metcalf and expects running back Chris Carson to be back and running full speed.

Should Seattle re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, they will be looking good at the possibility of turning on the jets and making a run into the playoffs. Don’t forget, the Seahawks were only a play away from winning the NFC West and getting home-field advantage in the playoffs last season.

Here’s how their 2020 schedule shakes out.

Home Opponents: Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Away Opponents: Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 129-125-2

Here is the Seahawks’ regular-season schedule.

Here is the Seahawks’ preseason schedule.

