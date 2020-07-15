Seattle Mariners: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook
What to know about the team going into the 2020 season
It will be an uphill battle for the Seattle Mariners come the start of the abbreviated 2020 season.
The Mariners will have a challenging schedule, playing mostly American League West division opponents, as they finished in last place in 2019. Seattle didn’t make any seismic moves during the offseason. Instead, they'll be relying on the additions of veteran pitchers Taijuan Walker and Kendall Graveman to help boost the rotation.
The lineup will look a bit young with players like Evan White, Shed Long Jr., and Kyle Lewis expected to be the full-time starters once things ramp up. Seattle will have Dee Gordon on the team, but he’s expected to split time with Long.
It will be interesting to see how the young Mariners players do in the shortened season. It’ll be tough to get the same kind of experience as a full 162-game season. There will have to be a lot of luck on their side to make the postseason. The AL West is extremely difficult to win in, especially with how loaded it looks right now.
Through 60 games last season, the Mariners were 25-35.
2019 finish: 5th AL West
2019 record: 68-94
Manager: Scott Servais
Projected Starters
C: Tom Murphy
1B: Evan White
2B: Shed Long Jr.
3B: Kyle Seager
SS: J.P. Crawford
OF: Kyle Lewis
OF: Mallex Smith
OF: Jake Fraley
DH: Daniel Vogelbach
Projected Rotation/Closer
SP: Marco Gonzales
SP: Yusei Kikuchi
SP: Justus Sheffield
SP: Kendall Graveman
SP: Taijuan Walker
CL: Matt Magil
2020 Schedule