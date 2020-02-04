Seattle Dragons: What to know about this XFL team

The Seattle Dragons are one of the eight XFL teams that are set to play in the rebooted league beginning on Feb. 8.

The Dragons will play at CenturyLink Field in Seattle – the home of the Seahawks. It is one of the biggest stadiums any XFL teams will play in. Ryan Gustafson is the president of the Dragons. He was previously the vice president of business strategy and development for the MLS’ Seattle Sounders.

Jim Zorn is the general manager and the head coach of the Dragons. He was most recently the quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. He had one head coaching stint in the NFL – with the Washington Redskins in 2008 and 2009.

Here are some players on the Dragons you may know.

B.J. DANIELS: B.J. Daniels was a standout quarterback at South Florida. From 2013 to 2016, he tried to latch onto an NFL team but never got a starting job. He played in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football before joining the Dragons.

KEENAN REYNOLDS: Keenan Reynolds was a standout quarterback at Navy. However, he will be playing wide receiver for the Dragons. He never caught onto an NFL team even after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens.

JACE AMARO: Tight end Jace Amaro is on Seattle’s reserve list. He remains unsigned but he is a familiar NFL face. He played tight end for the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

Here is the schedule for the Dragons.

Week 1: @ DC Defenders

Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Vipers

Week 3: vs. Dallas Renegades

Week 4: @ St. Louis BattleHawks

Week 5: @ Houston Roughnecks

Week 6: vs. Los Angeles Wildcats

Week 7: vs. New York Guardians

Week 8: @ Dallas Renegades

Week 9: @ Los Angeles Wildcats

Week 10: vs. Houston Roughnecks