Seattle Seahawks
Published

Seahawks’ Will Dissly with an abusive stiff arm

The Seahawks picked up the win over the Colts on Sunday

By Gary Sheffield Jr | OutKick
Seahawks tight end Will Dissly just abused a man in the first half of today’s 28-16 win over the Colts. Our victim? Bobby Okereke.

We don’t usually see devastating stiff arms out of tight ends, but the 2018 Hawks fourth-rounder had violence on his mind this morning. The NFL may need to consider a mandatory stay under the sideline tent when you’re thrown down like a peewee player. Just flat out humiliating…