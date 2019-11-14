Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett flies home on team owner's private plane after injury: report

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett flew back to Seattle after spending some time in the hospital with a severe leg contusion suffered Monday against the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports.

Lockett was removed late in the game and did not play in the overtime period in Seattle’s win over the 49ers. ESPN reported Wednesday that Lockett used team owner Jody Allen’s private plane to fly back to Seattle.

Lockett did not fly back with the team due to concerns that it may have increased the wide receiver’s chance of suffering compartment syndrome, the Seattle Times reported. Compartment syndrome is described as a condition that occurs when pressure builds in muscles to dangerous levels, according to Ortho Info.

Allen had also provided her plane to Jadeveon Clowney when the team traded for him earlier this year. The team needed him to get to its facility to complete a physical before a roster deadline, according to the Seattle Times.

Lockett is expected to be ready to play after the team’s bye week. Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday there was no other damage to his leg other than the contusion and the swelling.

“Our people think he’s going to be fine to play,” Carroll said, according to the team’s website. “He’ll need the rest of this week to make sure everything goes away, but he should be fine to play next week.”

The fifth-year wide receiver has emerged as Russell Wilson’s top target this season. He has a career-high 62 receptions for 793 yards and six touchdowns this season. He is averaging 12.8 yards per catch.