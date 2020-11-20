Seahawks take lead in wild NFC West with narrow victory over Cardinals

A Seattle Seahawks safety and a game-sealing sack from Carlos Dunlap pushed the team to victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, 28-21.

The Cardinals -- coming off last weekend's thrilling Hail Mary victory over Buffalo -- looked like they were coming into the fourth quarter hot when quarterback Kyler Murray threw a touchdown pass to a wide-open Chase Edmonds to get things started. But when the team got the ball back, the Cardinals got a costly holding penalty in the end zone, which cost them two points.

The Seahawks would get the ball back and hit a 41-yard field goal to push the lead to seven points.

Murray would try to drive the team down the field and muster up some late-game heroics for the second straight week but Dunlap sacked the second-year quarterback with 38 seconds left, essentially ending any hope of the Cardinals winning the game.

Seattle QB Russell Wilson was efficient. Though he took three sacks, he didn’t force any throws that may have led to interceptions. He was 23-for-28 with 197 passing yards and two touchdown passes – one to D.K. Metcalf and the other to Tyler Lockett.

Running back Carlos Hyde packed a punch in the starting role. He recorded 79 yards on the ground and had a touchdown from the goal line.

Murray was good, but just not good enough. He finished 29-for-42 passing with 269 passing yards and two touchdowns. He had the other touchdown pass to tight end Dan Arnold.

Larry Fitzgerald led the team with eight catches for 62 yards. DeAndre Hopkins finished with five catches for 51 yards.

With the win, the Seahawks have sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Seattle is 7-3 on the season and the Cardinals are now 6-4. They could be in a tie again after this week if the Los Angeles Rams win their game.