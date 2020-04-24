Seahawks select Jordyn Brooks with No. 27 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks selected Jordyn Brooks, the former Texas Tech linebacker, with the No. 27 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

At 6-foot, 240 pounds, Brooks has arms and hands measuring 32 7/8 and 9 1/8 inches respectively. At the NFL Combine, he recorded 4.54 40-yard dash time.

Brooks started 12 games in 2018 as a junior, and he led Texas Tech with 84 tackles, three sacks, one interception.

The following year, he was named a second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors by leading Texas Tech with 108 tackles, and three sacks in just 11 starts. He missed some time with a shoulder injury during the season.

From day one, Brooks has the opportunity to learn from one of the best linebackers in the NFL in Bobby Wagner.

He’ll play alongside Wagner and K.J. Wright and immediately have a chance to prove his worth in Seattle’s defense.