Seahawks' Russell Wilson spoke to Julio Jones about teaming up in Seattle: report

As Julio Jones trade rumors continue to pick up steam, a new team with a star quarterback reportedly entered the sweepstakes to potentially acquire the former All-Pro wide receiver.

According to ESPN , the Seattle Seahawks have expressed interest in Jones. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Jones have spoken recently to talk about the possibility of playing together.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wilson could potentially have Jones to go along with wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as his weapons. The Seahawks only averaged 240.2 passing yards in the air per game last season, which was 18th overall in the NFL, so a healthy Jones would immediately boost the team in that department.

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES HAS SIGHTS SET ON PERFECTION: 'GOING 20-0 WOULD BE AWESOME'

ProFootballTalk reported that the Seahawks would have to give up a lot to acquire Jones. The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly seeking a first-round draft pick in exchange for the seven-time Pro Bowler, who has a $15.3 million base salary this upcoming season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones, who was limited to nine games last year, finished with 771 receiving yards with three touchdowns. Leading up to last season, Jones had more than 1,300 receiving yards six straight years, and he could potentially put the Seahawks over the top as the best offense in all of football.

The Tennessee Titans are also showing interest in Jones, and ProFootballTalk reported that the "expectation" is Jones will join Tennessee in exchange for a second-round pick.

It will be interesting to see how the Jones saga plays out. The Falcons will likely trade him after Tuesday because it will save the franchise $15 million in dead cap space.