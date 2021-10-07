Seahawks' Russell Wilson messes up his middle finger, leaves NFL fans queasy

Russell Wilson appeared to have dislocated his middle finger on his throwing hand in the third quarter as the Seattle Seahawks took on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night in a pivotal NFC West matchup.

Video showed Wilson gesturing there was something wrong with his finger and fans appeared to be a bit queasy as the cameras focused on his disjointed digit.

In the middle of the third quarter, the Seahawks were trailing the Rams 9-7. Wilson had thrown a touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf earlier in the game and a chance to put another field goal on the board before halftime was thwarted by a missed kick.

Wilson wasn’t the only player dealing with finger issues.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had one of his fingers taped on his throwing hand. Both quarterbacks stayed in the game and played through the pain.

Stafford had a touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee later in the third quarter to help put the Rams up 16-7. Darrell Henderson had the other touchdown.

Los Angeles came into the game coming off a loss against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams were 3-1 before Thursday night. The Seahawks eked out a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 of the regular season. They were 2-2 coming into Thursday.