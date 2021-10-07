Expand / Collapse search
Seahawks' Russell Wilson messes up his middle finger, leaves NFL fans queasy

Russell Wilson appeared to be in some discomfort in the 3rd quarter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Russell Wilson appeared to have dislocated his middle finger on his throwing hand in the third quarter as the Seattle Seahawks took on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night in a pivotal NFC West matchup.

Video showed Wilson gesturing there was something wrong with his finger and fans appeared to be a bit queasy as the cameras focused on his disjointed digit.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Lumen Field. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

In the middle of the third quarter, the Seahawks were trailing the Rams 9-7. Wilson had thrown a touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf earlier in the game and a chance to put another field goal on the board before halftime was thwarted by a missed kick.

Wilson wasn’t the only player dealing with finger issues.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had one of his fingers taped on his throwing hand. Both quarterbacks stayed in the game and played through the pain. 

Stafford had a touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee later in the third quarter to help put the Rams up 16-7. Darrell Henderson had the other touchdown.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes with tape on one of his fingers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes with tape on one of his fingers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Los Angeles came into the game coming off a loss against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams were 3-1 before Thursday night. The Seahawks eked out a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 of the regular season. They were 2-2 coming into Thursday.

