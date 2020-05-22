Seahawks' Russell Wilson 'would love to add Antonio Brown,' NFL insider says

Could Russell Wilson be hooking up with Antonio Brown for touchdowns in 2020?

The Seattle Seahawks could be looking to add Brown to their offense before the season begins in September and it could be Wilson who is pushing the team in that direction, NFL insider John Clayton said Thursday on ESPN 710 in Seattle on Thursday.

“It’s pretty clear the Seahawks want to run the ball even more this year. They have loaded up at tight end and tried to stay big along the offensive line. But it’s not out of the question for the Seahawks to add another wide receiver,” Clayton said.

“According to sources, Wilson would love to add Antonio Brown. Brown is also close with backup QB Geno Smith, whose one-year contract with the Seahawks was finalized Wednesday.”

It’s not the first time the Seahawks and Brown have been linked.

The Seahawks were rumored to be interested in Brown during the 2019 season after he was released by the New England Patriots following a ton of off-the-field issues.

ESPN reported at the time that Wilson was “pushing” general manager John Schneider to sign Brown at one point during the season. Seattle chose to go with Josh Gordon instead. Pete Carroll was on record in September as saying the team wasn’t interested in signing Brown.

Brown has not played a down of football since his brief stint with the Patriots last season.

He was accused of sexual assault and rape in a lawsuit last year, which hasn’t been settled and he still faces NFL discipline. Brown was also arrested in January for an alleged assault.

If he does return to the NFL, any team would have to come to grips with the punishment he faces from the league.