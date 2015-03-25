Seahawks rally to down Bucs in OT

Seattle, WA (SportsNetwork.com) - Steven Hauschka hit a 27-yard field goal with 8:13 left in overtime to cap the largest comeback in Seahawks history, as Seattle rallied for a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

Tampa Bay scored the first 21 points of the game and led 24-7 midway through the third before Russell Wilson led his squad on consecutive scoring drives to pull the Seahawks within 24-17 early in the fourth.

Wilson was picked off in the end zone to end Seattle's next touch, but after a Tampa Bay three-and-out, Wilson guided the Seahawks on a 10-play, 59-yard drive, culminating in a 10-yard TD pass to Doug Baldwin that tied the game with 1:51 remaining.

The Bucs failed to do anything on their final drive of regulation before going three-and-out on the opening possession of overtime.

Seattle then went to its workhorse, with Marshawn Lynch carrying the ball on six of the Seahawks' next seven plays, including a 13-yard scamper off the left side down to the Tampa Bay 6.

After Wilson kneeled down to center the ball, Hauschka connected on the game- winning kick to send Seattle to its first-ever 8-1 start to a season.

Wilson finished 19-of-26 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions while adding 36 rushing yards and a score on six carries. Lynch racked up 125 yards on 21 totes in the triumph.

"That was a huge win. You think about the deficit we were under and to be able to comeback in that fashion, that's big time," Wilson said.

Seattle has now won 12 straight home games to match the franchise record set from 2004-06.

Tampa Bay rookie running back Mike James put forth the best effort of his young career, compiling 158 rushing yards on 28 carries while adding a 2-yard TD pass in the setback.

Glennon completed 17-of-23 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns for the Buccaneers (0-8), who are off to their worst start since opening the 1985 campaign 0-9.

"When you have a team down like that, you've got to choke them out," Bucs cornerback Darrelle Revis said. "Because great teams come back. And they are a great team.

Neither team found the end zone until the early stages of the second quarter, when Glennon bought time in the pocket before floating a pass into the back of the end zone for tight end Tim Wright, who hauled in the 12-yard TD pass to give the Bucs a 7-0 lead.

Tampa Bay then attempted and recovered an onside kick, but defensive back Mike Adams was whistled for offside on the play to nullify the recovery.

Following a Seattle punt, Glennon converted all three third downs on an 11- play, 84-yard trek, which Tiquan Underwood capped with a 20-yard touchdown grab that doubled Tampa Bay's lead with 2:55 left in the first half.

Jermaine Kearse fumbled the ensuing kickoff to give possession back to the Bucs, who capitalized on the turnover two plays later when James took a carry and surged toward the line before finding tight end Tom Crabtree on a jump- pass to make it 21-0.

Kearse made up for the miscue on Seattle's next touch, hauling in a 16-yard TD pass from Wilson to send the Seahawks into the break facing a 21-7 deficit.

Rian Lindell drilled a 33-yard field goal on Tampa Bay's opening series of the second half to extend the margin, but Wilson answered with a 10-yard touchdown run to bring the home team within 24-14 with five minutes left in the third.

After forcing Tampa Bay to punt, Golden Tate returned the kick 71 yards to the Tampa Bay 25, setting up Hauschka's 36-yard field goal that made it 24-17 less than a minute into the fourth quarter.

Wilson led his squad deep into Tampa Bay territory following another punt from the Bucs, but on 1st-and-goal from the 3-yard line, defensive back Keith Tandy got his right hand on a pass in the front of the end zone and intercepted the ball to thwart Seattle's drive.

However, Tampa Bay went three-and-out on its next sequence to leave the door open for Wilson and the Seahawks.

Game Notes

Tampa Bay had won the last three meetings with Seattle ... Seattle's last home loss came on Dec. 24, 2011 against San Francisco ... Baldwin finished with a game-high 75 receiving yards ... Seattle finished 8-of-12 on third-down conversions ... The Bucs were called for eight penalties totaling 99 yards.