Seahawks' Quandre Diggs pinpoints how the coronavirus spread: 'It's cockiness'

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quandre Diggs pinpointed one trait particular to Americans he believes is part of the reason the coronavirus has seen a resurgence in some states.

Diggs has expressed worries about his home state of Texas re-opening too early amid the pandemic and expanded on what he believes is part of the reason for people to decide to re-open and brush off the recommended guidelines for dealing with the virus.

CFL'S EDMONTON ESKIMOS TO KEEP NAME DESPITE PUBLIC PRESSURE

“As a country, as a whole, I feel like we’re just a cocky country that feels like we’re invincible, but we have the most cases in the world,” Diggs told Sports Illustrated’s SeahawkMaven on Saturday. “At some point, we need to take that cockiness down, and I think we need to get humbled a little bit and let people know that, ‘Hey, continue to wear your mask.’"

He added: "I feel like the mask mandate should have been in effect the whole time. If you were going to open up stuff, at least make the mask mandated when people are going to have to go out so you can’t spread it. But when you make it a choice, then you give people the choice not to wear it, then, of course, the choice is going to be like, ‘Oh, I forgot my mask at home, but I don’t need it.’ It’s just one of those things.”

“It’s cockiness. It’s the absolute cockiness of America, of Americans, to think, ‘I don’t need a mask.’ I don’t understand it, there’s nobody taking away your freedom, you’re still able to go walk a street, you’re still able to go into the store – just put a freaking mask on, it’s not that serious.”

CAM NEWTON COULD BE PATRIOTS' 'THIRD-STRING QUARTERBACK' GOING INTO CAMP, EX-LINEBACKER SAYS

Diggs has notably been critical of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to re-open. But politics aside, Diggs was adamant that it was about Americans’ cockiness.

“My thing is, it’s about protecting others, and as a nation, we’re so self-[concerned],” he said. “We’re so cocky, and we’re so worried about ourselves and not worried about others and that’s kind of what got us in this predicament that we’re in now, with corona, with social justice, with the police brutality. We have one race worried about themselves instead of everybody just caring about each other. We do our own thing, and that’s kind of what got us into this predicament now.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Diggs is on the cusp of entering his first full season with the Seahawks. The team acquired him last season from the Detroit Lions. He had three interceptions and 41 total tackles in 10 games.