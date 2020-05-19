Seahawks' Pete Carroll tried to sign Peyton Manning in 2012 free agency: report

When Peyton Manning was a free agent back in 2012, head coach Pete Carroll wanted the legendary quarterback to play for the Seattle Seahawks, and he tried his best to make that happen.

Manning, who was cut by the Indianapolis Colts after spending 14 years with the organization, was being recruited by the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos, which is where he ultimately landed.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, who made an appearance on SI.com’s “The Record” podcast, Carroll wanted to meet with Manning, but the quarterback had no interest in signing with the Seahawks. Even though Manning turned him down, Carroll still went great lengths to try and make it happen.

“Manning didn’t go meet Pete Carroll,” King said. “Pete Carroll flew to Denver chasing Peyton Manning and Manning never met with him. He got back on the plane and just flew back to Seattle. It was really kind of a crazy time.

“[Manning] almost put off by the fact that you spent all this time and energy and fuel and whatever to come down here when I told you, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not doing it,’” King added.

If Manning would have signed with the Seahawks, NFL history would have looked a lot different. Seattle ended up drafting quarterback Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. If the Seahawks signed Manning, there’s no way that would have happened.