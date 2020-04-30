Seahawks' Pete Carroll predicts team will need at least 6 weeks of training before season start: report

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Most NFL teams have begun their virtual offseason training programs this week in anticipation that the season will begin on time, but Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll predicts that his team will need at least six weeks of on-field training before they’re game-day ready.

Carroll told The News Tribune on Wednesday that he’s being optimistic about training camp but that the league has kept teams in the dark about when they’ll be allowed back in the training facilities.

“We are just going to keep thinking it’s happening and keep our head down about that and find out more later,” he said. “We haven’t heard much of that at all in regards to that from the league. They are not ready to make any statements at this time, either.”

While the Seahawks have begun their virtual training program, Carroll expressed concern about the amount of personal responsibility involved and if players will be ready to take the field.

“We won’t know how much time we will have to prepare them … There’s a lot on the players right now and a lot on them to hold their end of it. We are monitoring them, but it’s a challenge and there will be issues because of that.”

He continued: “I know that our guys need six weeks of work to get rolling, and that’s what the league has always allowed us … Without an intense offseason, with competition and guys working against each other and all of that, I don’t know. We’re going to have to just figure it out.”

Carroll said he hopes the time frame isn’t just “two weeks of work” before games start because it would present a serious challenge for coaches and players.

“I hope it’s not like that because that’s going to be really challenging on their bodies and it will be almost impossible to figure that you could do it.”

Earlier this month, the NFL and the NFL Players Association reached an agreement for a voluntary modified offseason program that prohibited any on-field training until all 32 clubs are able to open their facilities.