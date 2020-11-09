Seahawks' Jamal Adams gets into tiff with Pete Carroll during loss to Bills

Strong safety Jamal Adams returned to the field on Sunday after missing over a month of football due to a lingering groin injury, but things didn’t go well for him and the Seattle Seahawks in their game against the Buffalo Bills.

In the third quarter, Adams committed a penalty and he appeared to get into an exchange with head coach Pete Carroll during the Seahawks’ 44-34 loss to the Bills. It was the most points Seattle allowed in Carroll’s 11 seasons as head coach.

“Obviously, it’s new guys, including myself … and we’re feeling each other out as far as knowing what we can do,” Adams told reporters after the game. “There’s always pros and cons with everything, so we just got to continue to get better, continue to learn our teammates and continue to gel.

He continued, “This defense will be fine. Obviously, it’s frustrating, not coming out with a win and obviously having a lot of mistakes on the field, including myself. But we just got to be better, and we will be better.”

The penalty that Adams committed came in the fourth quarter when he was charged with an illegal-contact penalty for tripping wide receiver Cole Beasley on a third-down play. Seahawks cornerback Ryan Neal sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen, which would have led to a Bills punt, but instead, Buffalo marched down the field and scored to increase its lead to 14 points.

“That’s a play I wish I could have back,” Adams said.

Adams was also beaten by Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a pass play in the third quarter.

So far this season, the Seahawks defense has given up the most yards in the NFL at 455.8 yards per game. Allen had arguably the best game of his career on Sunday when he threw for 415 yards and had four total touchdowns.