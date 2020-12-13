Seahawks' Jamal Adams sets single-season record for most sacks by defensive back in win vs. Jets

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams is a part of NFL history -- and he did it against his former team.

Midway through the second quarter, Adams sacked New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold by forcing him to run out of bounds for a loss, giving him the record for most sacks by a defensive back in a single season.

Offensively, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 21 of 27 passes for 206 yards and threw four touchdowns in a dominating 40-3 win over the Jets.

It was Seattle’s largest victory since a 58-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals in 2012.

Adams, who made it a third-straight game with a sack, forced Darnold to the sideline for a 1-yard loss, and he was credited with a sack, giving him 8.5 sacks this season.

The previous record by a defensive back was held by Arizona Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson, who had eight sacks in 2005. Sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

The Jets became the ninth team since the merger to start a season with 13 straight losses. Three of those went on to have winless seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.