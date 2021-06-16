Seahawks' Jamal Adams excused from minicamp for family matter amid 'amicable' contract talks, coach says

Seattle Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams was excused from mandatory minicamp this week for personal reasons amid "amicable" contract negotiations, head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.

Sources told the NFL Network that Adams was excused for an undisclosed personal reason, meaning the three-time Pro Bowler won’t be subject to the up to $93,085 fine NFL players face for missing all three days.

Carroll confirmed the news following the first day of minicamp, telling reporters at a press conference that it was a family-related matter.

"He’s got a family thing that he’s working on that he needed to be there," he said, via The Seattle Times .

Adams, 25, is entering his fifth-year extension with the Seahawks, who acquired him last offseason from the New York Jets . At the time, he was outspoken about his issues with former Jets’ head coach Adam Gase and what he claimed were stalled contract negotiations with the team.

Carroll offered a loose timeline for when the Seahawks might reach a deal with Adams.

"It’s been ongoing, and it’s been amicable throughout," he said Tuesday. "We recognize that he’s a fantastic football player, and we’re in the midst of – it’s a big contract process. But I know he knows he’s been treated with a lot of respect and he’s been very respectful toward the club as well. They’ve been good talks and just hasn’t been able to get settled at this point, but it’s coming. We expect him for camp and everything should be fine."

To settle any speculation surrounding Adams’ absence, Carroll also noted that he had some offseason surgeries on his shoulder and fingers and would not have been ready for minicamp regardless.

"He’s in terrific condition. He should be ready to rock and roll when it’s camp time. You know the intricacy of your fingers, yeah, that’s something that we’ve got to make sure that he gets that right. … But his shoulder should be in great shape. So I’m not concerned at all that he won’t be ready," Carroll said of training camp set to start at the end of next month."

For now, Adams is due to earn $9.86 million this season.