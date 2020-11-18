Seahawks' Jamal Adams opens up about depression battle in NY: 'They do not want to win'

Jamal Adams has found himself a winning team, but the Seattle Seahawks safety revealed Tuesday that he battled depression in New York after feeling like his team didn’t "want to win.”

The Jets traded Adams to the Seahawks after a long and public dispute about his contract during the offseason, but the two-time Pro-Bowler explained on the “All Things Covered” podcast that the biggest motivation in leaving was being alone in his desire to win.

BUCS’ TOM BRADY SITS DOWN WITH JUM GRAY: ‘I OBSESS OVER’ PERFECTION

"Bro, I fought depression in New York and I'm man enough to say it,” Adams said. “So many times I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark -- no phone, no TV … (My dad) hated to see me like that. It killed my pops so much, come to find out he was calling my agent at the time and saying, 'Hey man, I don't like seeing my son like this. I need him out of this situation.'”

He continued: “It got so bad to where it took a toll on my life outside of football to where I had to make a move. I had to get out of there because I knew what I wanted and I wanted to win.”

VIKINGS’ KIRK COUSINS REFLECTS ON FIRST MONDAY WIN: ‘IT’S ALL ABOUT PLAYING WELL AND DOING MY PART’

A large part of Adams’ trade revolved around contract fallout. At the time, Adams claimed he was told by Jets general manager Joe Douglas that they would discuss a contract extension in the offseason as he was nearing the fourth year in his rookie contract. As months went by and the team began to sign more rookies, Adams said the conversation turned.

Douglas came out shortly after the trade was finalized to say he never made any promises.

But on Tuesday, Adams said it never had anything to do with the money.

“Money’s a plus but I love the game of football. This is a kids' game but we make king money. The money’s a plus. I love what I do and I’ve always been driven like that … It was like man, they do not want to win.”

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He did, however, circle back to the money being an issue -- to an extent.

“I felt like if you guys feel I’m the face of the franchise, if you feel you want to make me a Jet for life -- pay me and let’s start this thing right," Adams said.