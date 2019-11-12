Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith in middle of social media's coin-flip flap

First, it was the dress. Then, it was yanny or laurel.

Now, Geno Smith’s heads or tails call has become the next big social media debate.

A video from an NFL meme Twitter account questioned whether Smith called heads or tails at the start of overtime between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. The referee said Smith called heads.

Concerns over what Smith told the referee caused a debate on Twitter.

However, if there was real funny business, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman may have reacted differently. He was across from Smith when the call was made and doesn’t flinch when the referee said heads was called. Smith also doesn’t try to get the referee to make a clarification.

It would be a far cry from the 1995 Thanksgiving Day coin-flip controversy between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions and the 2015 NFL Playoffs issue when the coin failed to flip before overtime between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals.

This could be a classic case of social media overhyping things.

Nonetheless, the Seahawks picked up the win in the overtime period 27-24.