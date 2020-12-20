Seahawks' DK Metcalf fined over $6,000 for camera celebration in win over Jets

The NFL strikes again.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was slapped with a $6,131 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct after celebrating a touchdown last week during their blowout win over the New York Jets, NFL Network reported Sunday.

After catching a short pass from Russell Wilson to score a touchdown early in the second quarter, Metcalf ran into the crowd-less stands and took control of the TV camera to record his team’s celebration.

The league considered the move unsportsmanlike conduct and handed out the hefty fine to the second-year receiver, who signed a four-year, $4.5 million rookie contract that included a $1.9 million signing bonus.

Social media was quick to remind the league of a similar celebration in 2018 by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Metcalf has quickly turned into the Seahawks’ most fearsome receiver.

He is one of the top receivers in the league with 1,180 receiving yards, 10 touchdown catches and 69 total receptions for the Seahawks. Seattle will have its hands full Sunday against Washington.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.