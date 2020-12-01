Seahawks' DK Metcalf had a 'chip on my shoulder' after Eagles coach said he was a lesser Calvin Johnson

All Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf needed was a little motivation.

Heading into the Seahawks’ matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, Metcalf knew that his hometown Eagles passed on him during the 2019 NFL Draft, and selected J.J. Arcega-Whiteside with the No. 57 pick instead.

As if that wasn’t enough to motivate Metcalf, the Eagles found a way to make him even more fired up prior to their game.

METCALF, WILSON LEAD SEAHAWKS OVER EAGLES 23-17

"One of the defensive coaches came up to me and it kinda made me mad that he was like, 'I was in Detroit with Megatron but you're not there yet'," Metcalf said in the postgame press conference. He later confirmed that the Eagles' coach was defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, former head coach of the Detroit Lions.

"In my mind, I'm not trying to be Megatron. I'm trying to be me," said Metcalf, "So, I had a little chip on my shoulder the whole game."

NFL WEEK 12 RECAP, SCORES AND STANDINGS

Metcalf ended up hauling in 10 receptions for a career-high 177 yards in Seattle’s 23-17 win over the Eagles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay allowed 141 receiving yards to Metcalf. It was the second-most receiving yards against a single defender this season, The leader is Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis, who allowed 211 yards to Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill in Week 12.

Metcalf leads the NFL with 1,039 receiving yards, and he’s tied for fifth with nine touchdown receptions.