Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks' DK Metcalf recalls epic chase-down tackle of Cardinals' Budda Baker

The play occurred in the teams' October matchup

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had a viral moment during the 2020 season.

During a Seahawks’ game against the Arizona Cardinals in October, safety Budda Baker intercepted a pass from Russell Wilson and appeared to have a clear shot at returning the ball for a touchdown. However, Metcalf seemingly came from out of nowhere to run down Baker and prevent the score.

Metcalf was asked about the moment Thursday.

"After he caught the pick, the only thing on my mind was ‘I gotta go get him,’" he told Yahoo Sports.

"I know when I passed the last Cardinals defender … I just really turned on the gears and went and got him … I tell people all the time: it was just something I felt I had to do, it wasn’t just a miraculous play, in my opinion, it was just me playing football."

Metcalf, seemingly shot out of a cannon, chased Baker down, and eventually tackled him 90 yards down the field. Metcalf reached an incredible 22.64 mph on the full-on sprint and traveled 114.8 yards, making it the 2nd-fastest speed reached on a tackle this season, according to Next Gen Stats.

The incredible play paid off because the Cardinals were kept out of the endzone, and the team ended up turning the ball over on downs four plays later.

Arizona won the game, 37-34, in overtime. It was the Seahawks’ first loss of the season.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.

